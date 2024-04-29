New!
Mike Speedy, Candidate for U.S. representative for Indiana’s 6th congressional district
April 29, 2024
A state lawmaker wants voters to promote him to Congress. Mike Speedy has served in the Indiana House of Representatives for more than a decade. He’s also spent seven years on the Indianapolis City-County Council. He’s one of eight Republicans running to succeed Congressman Greg Pence, who is not seeking another term. He tells WISH-TV Government Reporter, Garrett Bergquist, he’s running because he’s upset with the direction of the country.