National Record Day and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 21, 2024. This week: National Record Day and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Indy Library Store Book Sale
April 19 - April 23
Library Services Center
2450 N Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN
Whitestown Battle of the Badges 5K
April 20, 8:00am
345 S. Bower St
Whitestown, IN
Butler Bulldog Jog hosted by Indy Runners
April 20, 8:00am
Newfields
4000 N Michigan Rd
Indianapolis, IN
Saturday Morning Block Party
April 20, 10:00am-10:45am
Indianapolis Public Library Central Branch
7898 Hague Road
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Color Throw Festival- Holi Hungama 2.0
April 20, 11:00am-5:00pm
Waterfront Hotel and Conference Center
2930 Waterfront Parkway West Drive
Indianapolis, IN
Earth Day at The Trails at Conner Prairie
April 20, 12:00pm-3:30pm
13400 Allisonville Rd,
Fishers, IN
Attitude Fest 2024
April 20, 12:00pm-4:00pm
1426 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Best Buddies Friendship Walk
April 21, 9:00am
801 West Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN