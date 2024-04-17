Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 21, 2024. This week: National Record Day and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Indy Library Store Book Sale

April 19 - April 23

Library Services Center

2450 N Meridian St.

Indianapolis, IN

Whitestown Battle of the Badges 5K

April 20, 8:00am

345 S. Bower St

Whitestown, IN

Butler Bulldog Jog hosted by Indy Runners

April 20, 8:00am

Newfields

4000 N Michigan Rd

Indianapolis, IN

Saturday Morning Block Party

April 20, 10:00am-10:45am

Indianapolis Public Library Central Branch

7898 Hague Road

Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Color Throw Festival- Holi Hungama 2.0

April 20, 11:00am-5:00pm

Waterfront Hotel and Conference Center

2930 Waterfront Parkway West Drive

Indianapolis, IN

Earth Day at The Trails at Conner Prairie

April 20, 12:00pm-3:30pm

Conner Prairie

13400 Allisonville Rd,

Fishers, IN

Attitude Fest 2024

April 20, 12:00pm-4:00pm

Broad Ripple Park

1426 Broad Ripple Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Best Buddies Friendship Walk

April 21, 9:00am

Celebration Plaza

801 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar