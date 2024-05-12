Navigating Dementia Conversations with Jessie Hillock

In this heartfelt episode of Caregiver Crossing, Jessie Hillock, the spirited Dementia navigation coach and certified Dementia practitioner, takes us on a journey through the delicate art of conversing with aging loved ones facing dementia. With her background as a speech pathologist, Jessie unveils creative strategies for family caregivers to connect and communicate effectively with their cherished loved ones.

