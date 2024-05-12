Search
Navigating Dementia Conversations with Jessie Hillock

May 12, 2024

In this heartfelt episode of Caregiver Crossing, Jessie Hillock, the spirited Dementia navigation coach and certified Dementia practitioner, takes us on a journey through the delicate art of conversing with aging loved ones facing dementia. With her background as a speech pathologist, Jessie unveils creative strategies for family caregivers to connect and communicate effectively with their cherished loved ones.

Show notes:

www.Joyshouse.org

www.caregivercrossingradio.org

https://www.facebook.com/joyshouse/

https://www.thememorycompass.com/