Navigating Menopause with Diet, Nutrition, and Self-Care with Bev Rella

Our guest co-host, Jennifer Dzwonar, shares her personal journey with menopause and introduces our guest, Bev Rella. Bev is a nutrition and wellness expert focusing on midlife wellness, particularly for menopausal and perimenopausal women. Bev shares her professional transition to nutrition after experiencing severe digestive issues and unrecognized perimenopause symptoms herself. The discussion then covers various topics important for menopausal health, including the significance of protein intake, dealing with weight gain, exploring different diets like the Mediterranean diet, and the importance of customizing dietary plans to individual needs.