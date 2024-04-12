Navigating Nutrition and Supplements in Menopause: Part Two with Bev Rella

In our second installment with Bev Rella, we focus on dietary changes, specifically the shift to gluten-free and dairy-free diets, and its impact on inflammation and menopausal symptoms. Bev emphasizes the importance of understanding what goes into our food as we age, discusses the pros and cons of alcohol consumption, and offers insights into anti-inflammatory foods and diets. Additionally, the conversation covers the necessity and benefits of supplements such as magnesium, multivitamins, omegas, and vitamins D and C, due to nutrient depletion and increased stress. She also has a special offer for listeners at the end of the episode.diets, and its impact on inflammation and menopausal symptoms. Bev emphasizes the importance of understanding what goes into our food as we age, discusses the pros and cons of alcohol consumption, and offers insights into anti-inflammatory foods and diets. Additionally, the conversation covers the necessity and benefits of supplements such as magnesium, multivitamins, omegas, and vitamins D and C, due to nutrient depletion and increased stress.