Non-profit strives to improve voting access for disenfranchised

Efforts to improve equity and access at the polls are moving full steam ahead thanks to the Fort Wayne-based nonprofit, Count Us In. With Tuesday marking National Voter Registration Day, the organization is moving forward with its new Racial Justice Accessibility Fellowship. In just a few years, the agency has helped register over 750 voters. They have a specific focus on people who have disabilities and those who have historically been disenfranchised. The new class of Fellows’ representatives say the class will learn the tools to help bring more people to the polls.