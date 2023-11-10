Nonprofit matches veterans with their perfect dog or cat

An Indianapolis-area group is supporting veterans with the help of four-legged friends. For veterans, dogs or cats can offer that unconditional love and companionship they need. Some are even transforming lives for veterans across central Indiana.

It’s unconditional and comes with lots of hugs, a match made in heaven thanks to the nonprofit Veteran’s Best Friend Indiana Inc.

The group focuses on connecting veterans to professional dog trainers with rescue dogs at no cost. They’ve been serving veterans for about eight years to help them overcome anxiety, loneliness, depression, or even PTSD symptoms. The group works with shelters and other organizations to help veterans find their perfect match.