Nothing Positive Comes from a Negative Mindset, with “The Way Up” Podcast Host Geoff Knoll: Episode 271

Geoff is the podcast host of "The Way Up" as well as a realtor at eXp Realty. He shares his story about his journey through self-development, overcoming his dissatisfaction with his accomplishments, illness, to now thriving as a husband, father, and business owner.





To reach Geoff Knoll:

Podcast: The Way Up Podcast with Geoff Knoll

Website: https://www.thenobleteam.com

Instagram: geoffknollrealtor