Overdose Lifeline founder recognized as 2024 Indiana Woman of the Year

We’re celebrating Women’s History Month this March, and as we do, we recognize Justin Philips, founder and executive director of Overdose Lifeline.

On this Life. Style. Live! Podcast, we learn Justin’s journey began with personal tragedy, as she lost her soon Aaron to a heroin overdose at the age of 20.

Here is her story and the mission behind a cause she’s dedicated her life to in supporting those affected by addiction across the state.

