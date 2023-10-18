Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! The weather is cooling down but the calendar sure isn’t. There’s a lot of fun things to do this weekend in and around Central Indiana! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, October 20 through Sunday, October 22, 2023. This week: It’s party time for the kids plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

CoComelon Party Time

October 14 – November 1

Circle Center Mall

49 W. Maryland St.

Indianapolis, IN

BloominGrass Festival

feat. Väsen, Hawktail, The Foreign Landers & Michael Cleveland

October 20, 7:00pm

Buskirk Chumley Theater

114 E Kirkwood Ave

Bloomington, IN

Fourth Annual Bourbon Benefit

October 20, 6:00pm-10:00pm

Garment Factory Events

101 E. Wayne St.

Franklin, IN

Bands Of America Super Regional

October 20 – October 21

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Locally Made: Indy's Fall Fest

October 21

ARTSPARK

Monument Circle

Indianapolis, IN

Irvington Halloween Masquerade Ball

October 21, 8:00pm-11:00pm

Irvington Lodge

5515 East Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

Official Indianapolis Halloween Bar Crawl

October 21 – October 28, 4:00pm-2:00am

SOS Pub Indianapolis

30 East Georgia Street

Indianapolis, IN

Rover's Howl- O - Ween

October 21, 1:00pm-4:00pm

Rover's Run Bark Park

2770 N Franklin St.

Indianapolis, IN

Autumntidings Fall Fest

October 21, 1:00pm-6:00pm

Monon 30

1118 East 30th Street

Indianapolis, IN

Día de Muertos Community Celebration

October 21, 10:00am-5:00pm

Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art

500 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

Fall Colors Run and Festival

October 21, 8:30am-3:00pm

McCloud Nature Park

8518 Hughes Rd

North Salem, IN

Indiana Women's Half Marathon & 5K

October 21, 8:00am-12:00pm

Carmel Gazebo

3 Civic Sq, Carmel, 46032

Indianapolis, IN

Hoosier Fall Festival

October 21 - October 22

Johnson County Fairgrounds

250 Fairground St.

Franklin, IN

Country Tails & Crafty Ales Festival

October 21, 12:00pm-6:00pm

German Park

8600 S. Meridian Street

Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar