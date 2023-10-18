New!
Party time for the kids plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! The weather is cooling down but the calendar sure isn’t. There’s a lot of fun things to do this weekend in and around Central Indiana! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, October 20 through Sunday, October 22, 2023. This week: It’s party time for the kids plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
CoComelon Party Time
October 14 – November 1
Circle Center Mall
49 W. Maryland St.
Indianapolis, IN
BloominGrass Festival
feat. Väsen, Hawktail, The Foreign Landers & Michael Cleveland
October 20, 7:00pm
Buskirk Chumley Theater
114 E Kirkwood Ave
Bloomington, IN
Fourth Annual Bourbon Benefit
October 20, 6:00pm-10:00pm
Garment Factory Events
101 E. Wayne St.
Franklin, IN
Bands Of America Super Regional
October 20 – October 21
Lucas Oil Stadium
500 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Locally Made: Indy's Fall Fest
October 21
ARTSPARK
Monument Circle
Indianapolis, IN
Irvington Halloween Masquerade Ball
October 21, 8:00pm-11:00pm
Irvington Lodge
5515 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
Official Indianapolis Halloween Bar Crawl
October 21 – October 28, 4:00pm-2:00am
SOS Pub Indianapolis
30 East Georgia Street
Indianapolis, IN
Rover's Howl- O - Ween
October 21, 1:00pm-4:00pm
Rover's Run Bark Park
2770 N Franklin St.
Indianapolis, IN
Autumntidings Fall Fest
October 21, 1:00pm-6:00pm
Monon 30
1118 East 30th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Día de Muertos Community Celebration
October 21, 10:00am-5:00pm
Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art
500 West Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
Fall Colors Run and Festival
October 21, 8:30am-3:00pm
McCloud Nature Park
8518 Hughes Rd
North Salem, IN
Indiana Women's Half Marathon & 5K
October 21, 8:00am-12:00pm
Carmel Gazebo
3 Civic Sq, Carmel, 46032
Indianapolis, IN
Hoosier Fall Festival
October 21 - October 22
Johnson County Fairgrounds
250 Fairground St.
Franklin, IN
Country Tails & Crafty Ales Festival
October 21, 12:00pm-6:00pm
German Park
8600 S. Meridian Street
Indianapolis, IN