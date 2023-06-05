New!
Patty Spitler and Ken Owen
June 05, 2023
The friendship of Patty Spitler and Ken Owen stretches back to the last century and Indianapolis is the better for it. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we feature a delightful conversation with two cherished members of our media landscape.
Sponsors:
- Veteran Strategies
- NFP - A leading insurance broker and consultant
- Garmong Construction
- Crowne Plaza Downtown Indianapolis Historic Union Station
