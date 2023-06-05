Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Podcasts > Leaders and Legends

New!

Patty Spitler and Ken Owen

June 05, 2023

The friendship of Patty Spitler and Ken Owen stretches back to the last century and Indianapolis is the better for it. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we feature a delightful conversation with two cherished members of our media landscape.

Sponsors:

  • Veteran Strategies
  • NFP - A leading insurance broker and consultant
  • Garmong Construction
  • Crowne Plaza Downtown Indianapolis Historic Union Station

About Veteran Strategies:

‘Leaders and Legends’ is brought to you by Veteran Strategies—your local veteran business enterprise specializing in media relations, crisis communications, public outreach, and digital photography. Learn more at www.veteranstrategies.com.