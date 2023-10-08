Did you know that pet ownership has been linked to reduced loneliness, improved mental health, physical health, cognitive stimulation, and longevity, among many other benefits? 65.1 million Americans own a dog, but few know of the benefits of pet therapy.

On this week’s show, Candace & Terri are joined by Ashleigh Coster and Pam Gasway of Paws and Think, a local nonprofit whose mission is to bring the joy of pets to those who need it most. If you are a dog lover, or have ever thought about volunteering with your furry friend this is an episode that you’ll want to hear.

Learn More About Joy’s House

Hear Past Episodes of Caregiver Crossing

Email Tina

Learn More About Paws & Think