Preparing Neurodivergent Individuals for the Workforce

Did you know that driven by both genetic and environmental factors, an estimated 15-20 percent of the world's population exhibits some form of neurodivergence?

In this episode of Caregiver Crossing, talk with Sarah Crawford, Job Coach and Benefits Liaison, who works to support individuals live with Neurodivergent conditions. Sarah shares with us ideas for both neurodivergent individuals and their potential supervisors, to keep in mind through the interview and employment process.

