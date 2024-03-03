Preparing Your Loved One for Long-Term Care

In this episode of Caregiver Crossing, we delve into the sometimes challenging but crucial topic of preparing your aging loved one for long-term care.

We welcome to the Joy’s House studio, Dave Holder, Owner of Assisted Living Locators and Author of Ask Dave Holder. Dave shares with us practical tips for starting the conversation surrounding the move to long-term care and how we can help put our loved ones (and ourselves) at ease.

Show notes:

www.joyshouse.org

www.caregivercrossingradio.org

Email Tina

How to Avoid Hospice fraud

Contact Dave: 317-854-9030