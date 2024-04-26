Preserving the American Songbook: Michael Feinstein and Tedd Firth

On this special two-part episode, Tom goes "On the Aisle" with 5 time Emmy nominated recording artist, singer, pianist, revivalist, and archivist, Michael Feinstein. The Artistic Director of the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Feinstein is the founder of the Great American Songbook Foundation. Tom also sits down with music director, pianist, and arranger, Tedd Firth. Pianist and music director for Feinstein, he also performs with other luminaries such as Marilyn Maye, Brian Stokes Mitchel, Bernadette Peters, Christine Ebersole, and many others.