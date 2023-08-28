Randall Shepard, Former Chief Justice of Indiana’s Supreme Court

Randall Shepard served as chief justice of Indiana’s Supreme Court for twenty-five years. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we interview one of our state’s most distinguished jurists and scholars about his career, the law, and his friends at Princeton and Yale Law School.

