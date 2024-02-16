Search
Recovery and Success After a Toxic Relationship with Heroin, with Clifford Howard: Episode 275

February 16, 2024

Clifford shares his story about recovery and his music success after battling a toxic relationship with heroin. This was an incredibly challenging journey, but one filled with hope and transformation. Breaking free from the grips of addiction required determination, resilience, a strong support system, and a firm commitment to change. Clifford also shares his successful music journey and producing podcast music.


Our YouTube Interview: https://youtu.be/AQXGvGueCxs


To reach Clifford: 

https://www.cliffordhoward.com

https://www.elevatemusicpro.com