Recovery and Success After a Toxic Relationship with Heroin, with Clifford Howard: Episode 275
February 16, 2024
Clifford shares his story about recovery and his music success after battling a toxic relationship with heroin. This was an incredibly challenging journey, but one filled with hope and transformation. Breaking free from the grips of addiction required determination, resilience, a strong support system, and a firm commitment to change. Clifford also shares his successful music journey and producing podcast music.
Our YouTube Interview: https://youtu.be/AQXGvGueCxs
To reach Clifford:
https://www.cliffordhoward.com