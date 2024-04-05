Search
Podcasts > It's All About Healing

New!

Releasing the Dark Side of Shame, with Jill E. Schultz

April 05, 2024

Jill bravely opens up about the aftermath of her own childhood trauma that led her down a curious path of experimentation with other children when she was only a child herself, and the years she spent in shame and self-loathing. She also shares with us how she was able to release the shame and guilt, heal, and now thrive along her journey!


Jill's Book: Liberated Releasing the Dark Cloud of Shame

Jill's Website: https://www.jilleschultz.com/gethelp


#healing #sexualabuse #trauma #podcastinterview #childhoodtrauma #gethelp #survivor