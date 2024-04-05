Releasing the Dark Side of Shame, with Jill E. Schultz

Jill bravely opens up about the aftermath of her own childhood trauma that led her down a curious path of experimentation with other children when she was only a child herself, and the years she spent in shame and self-loathing. She also shares with us how she was able to release the shame and guilt, heal, and now thrive along her journey!





Jill's Book: Liberated Releasing the Dark Cloud of Shame

Jill's Website: https://www.jilleschultz.com/gethelp





#healing #sexualabuse #trauma #podcastinterview #childhoodtrauma #gethelp #survivor