Researcher thinks treatment could eliminate allergies

A researcher believes she has discovered a new treatment that can lead to the possible elimination of allergies.

More than 100 million Americans have allergies, making it the sixth-leading cause of sickness in the nation.

Allergies are the body’s response to foreign items in a person’s system. Traditional ways to treat it include antihistamines, dietary changes, or herbal remedies, but a researcher at the University of Central Florida has discovered a new treatment that could possibly eliminate allergies.