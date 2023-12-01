Rise to Recover, with Reginald D: Episode 264

As we all deal with different circumstances in life, Reginald shares his story how he was able to rise above all his circumstances and become the man he is today. At the age of 16 he held three jobs and was told he would never amount to anything. Reginald shares his inspiration and how he was able to overcome that voice that would tell him, he wouldn't amount to anything and becoming an inspiring motivational speaker.

Reginald D: https://www.realtalkwithreginaldd.com/

#podcast #podcastinterview #inspire #story