Rising need for minority blood donors

Indiana’s blood supply is falling short. Several organizations are partnering and asking for more minorities to come forward. They say there’s more to donations than just your blood type. Right now, Black people account for 1/2-% of all blood donations. Matching blood types is important and minorities carry unique antigens that help with complications from child birth and blood diseases that largely impact minorities, such as sickle cell. Indiana is usually facing an emergency need for blood donations. Now, it has an urgent need for minority blood donors.