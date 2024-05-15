Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19, 2024. This week: Rock ‘N’ Roll’s Roots and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

I Made Rock 'N' Roll

May 18, 1:00pm

American Legion Mall

700 N Pennsylvania St

Indianapolis, IN

Nostalgia Drag Racing League

May 17 - May 18

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

10267 US Highway 136

Brownsburg, IN

Fast Friday - Indianapolis 500 Practice

May 17, 10:00am-6:00pm

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

4790 W 16th St

Indianapolis, IN

Pints & Paddles

May 17, 5:00pm-8:00pm

Stephens Park

605 Stephen Drive

Brownsburg, IN

All American Circus

May 16-17, 7:00pm-8:30pm

Memorial Park

North Memorial Drive

New Castle, IN

Prairie Dash 5K

May 18, 9:00am-10:30am

Conner Prairie

13400 Allisonville Rd,

Fishers, IN

Broad Ripple Art Fair

May 18 - May 19, 10:00am-5:00pm

Indianapolis Arts Center

820 East 67th Street

Indianapolis, IN

Rock The Junction - Craft Beer & Music Festival

May 18, 1:00pm-5:00pm

Grand Junction Brewing

1189 E 181st St.

Westfield, IN

Art of Wine

May 18, 5:00pm-9:00pm

Carmel Arts and Design District

111 West Main Street

Carmel, IN

Indy Eleven vs. Hartford Athletic

May 18, 2024 , 7:00pm

Carroll Stadium

1001 West New York Street

Indianapolis, IN

Love Your City Downtown Scavenger Hunt

May 19, 3:00pm-5:00pm

Downtown Anderson

1135 Meridian Street

Anderson, IN

4th Annual Miss Indy Juneteenth Pageant

May 19, 5:00pm-8:00pm

Shelton Auditorium at Butler Arts Center

1000 W 42nd St

Indianapolis, IN

