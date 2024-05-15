New!
Rock ‘N’ Roll’s Roots and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19, 2024. This week: Rock ‘N’ Roll’s Roots and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
I Made Rock 'N' Roll
May 18, 1:00pm
700 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN
Nostalgia Drag Racing League
May 17 - May 18
Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park
10267 US Highway 136
Brownsburg, IN
Fast Friday - Indianapolis 500 Practice
May 17, 10:00am-6:00pm
4790 W 16th St
Indianapolis, IN
Pints & Paddles
May 17, 5:00pm-8:00pm
605 Stephen Drive
Brownsburg, IN
All American Circus
May 16-17, 7:00pm-8:30pm
North Memorial Drive
New Castle, IN
Prairie Dash 5K
May 18, 9:00am-10:30am
13400 Allisonville Rd,
Fishers, IN
Broad Ripple Art Fair
May 18 - May 19, 10:00am-5:00pm
820 East 67th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Rock The Junction - Craft Beer & Music Festival
May 18, 1:00pm-5:00pm
1189 E 181st St.
Westfield, IN
Art of Wine
May 18, 5:00pm-9:00pm
Carmel Arts and Design District
111 West Main Street
Carmel, IN
Indy Eleven vs. Hartford Athletic
May 18, 2024 , 7:00pm
1001 West New York Street
Indianapolis, IN
Love Your City Downtown Scavenger Hunt
May 19, 3:00pm-5:00pm
1135 Meridian Street
Anderson, IN
4th Annual Miss Indy Juneteenth Pageant
May 19, 5:00pm-8:00pm
Shelton Auditorium at Butler Arts Center
1000 W 42nd St
Indianapolis, IN