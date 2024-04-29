New!
Ryan Pfenninger, Candidate for U.S. representative for Indiana’s 5th congressional district
April 29, 2024
A tech entrepreneur says American need to make long overdue investments in healthcare and workforce training to meet its future needs. Ryan Pfenninger is one of two Democrats running in the 5th congressional district, that’s Republican Congresswoman Victoria Spartz’s seat. Pfenninger is a tech entrepreneur from Carmel. He tells WISH-TV Government Reporter, Garrett Bergquist, that background means he’s a problem solver by nature.