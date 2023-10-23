Ryan Walters, Author of “The Jazz Age President: Defending Warren G. Harding”

For the last century, President Warren G. Harding has appeared on the list of worst presidents in American history—but is this ranking valid? On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we discuss Harding’s time in office with historian Ryan Walters whose book “The Jazz Age President: Defending Warren G. Harding” takes a unique look at the 29th president of the United States.

