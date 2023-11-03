New!
Samaritan’s Feet International Celebrating 20 years of hope and 10 million lives touched worldwide
November 03, 2023
Who knew a pair of shoes could be so powerful?
On this Life. Style. Live! podcast episode, Samaritan’s Feet International is celebrating a historic milestone, as it marks its 20th year as a humanitarian aid organization.
Here’s more on the mission, the significance of washing feet and providing shoes to those in need.
