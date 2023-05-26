Sensory bags aim to improve Indianapolis Motor Speedway track experience

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) is packed with excitement, but for some race fans, it can be an overwhelming shock to the senses. A local non-profit is making free sensory backpacks available for the first time. Today’s Champions have delivered over 100 sensory bags to IMS. They say this work has been 30 years in the making. their son, who has autism, inspired this work, and they hope the sensory bags removes the fear and helps others find love in racing.