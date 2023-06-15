New!
She drives & owns a Sprint Car team, she created & runs a non-profit organization… What doesn’t McKenna Haase do?
June 15, 2023
McKenna Haase is a Sprint Car driver & and team owner And driver and owner are just two of the roles she takes on. She also created and runs a foundation to help introduce kids all over the country to motorsports and helps their get families get the resources they need to compete. And she does it all while putting her faith first. McKenna's journey to pursue her dream of racing is an amazing and inspirational story that I cannot wait for you to hear.