Shining a light on the eclipse and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, April 5 through Sunday, April 7, 2024. This week: Shining a light on the eclipse and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Total Solar Eclipse Celebration
April 8, 10:00a-7:00p
Indiana State Museum
650 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
The Historic Artcraft Theater Solar Eclipse Festival
April 05 - April 08, 2:00pm-9:00pm
57 N. Main St
Franklin, IN
Garment Factory Events Eclipse Weekend
April 05 - April 08, 4:30pm-6:00pm
101 E. Wayne St
Franklin, IN
Eclipse Weekend
April 06 - April 07, 10:00am-5:00pm
The Children's Museum of Indianapolis
3000 North Meridian Street
Indianapolis, IN
Solar Eclipse Preview Day
April 06, 10:00am-4:00pm
308 W. 4th Street
Bloomington, IN
2024 Total Solar Eclipse at IMS presented by Purdue University
April 08, 10:00am-4:00pm
4790 W 16th St
Indianapolis, IN
Conner Prairie Eclipse
April 08, 10:00am-5:00pm
13400 Allisonville Rd.
Fishers, IN
Total Eclipse Tailgate
April 08, 10:00am
12880 E. 146th St
Noblesville, IN
Voter Registration
April 05, 2:30pm-3:30pm
Indianapolis Public Library Garfield Park
2502 Shelby Street
Indianapolis, IN
Kegs & Eggs Craft Beer Fest + Adult Easter Egg Hunt 2024
April 06, 1:00pm-5:00pm
753 South County Road 625 East, Avon, 46123
Indianapolis, IN
Magic City Brewfest: Muncie
April 06, 2:00pm-6:00pm
Cornerstone Center for the Arts
520 E. Main St
Muncie, IN
Circle City Orchestra Spring Concert
April 07, 4:15pm-5:30pm
719 E. St. Clair Street
Indianapolis, IN