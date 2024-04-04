Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, April 5 through Sunday, April 7, 2024. This week: Shining a light on the eclipse and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Total Solar Eclipse Celebration

April 8, 10:00a-7:00p

Indiana State Museum

650 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

The Historic Artcraft Theater Solar Eclipse Festival

April 05 - April 08, 2:00pm-9:00pm

The Historic Artcraft Theatre

57 N. Main St

Franklin, IN

Garment Factory Events Eclipse Weekend

April 05 - April 08, 4:30pm-6:00pm

Garment Factory Events

101 E. Wayne St

Franklin, IN

Eclipse Weekend

April 06 - April 07, 10:00am-5:00pm

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

3000 North Meridian Street

Indianapolis, IN

Solar Eclipse Preview Day

April 06, 10:00am-4:00pm

Wonderlab

308 W. 4th Street

Bloomington, IN

2024 Total Solar Eclipse at IMS presented by Purdue University

April 08, 10:00am-4:00pm

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

4790 W 16th St

Indianapolis, IN

Conner Prairie Eclipse

April 08, 10:00am-5:00pm

Conner Prairie

13400 Allisonville Rd.

Fishers, IN

Total Eclipse Tailgate

April 08, 10:00am

Ruoff Music Center

12880 E. 146th St

Noblesville, IN

Voter Registration

April 05, 2:30pm-3:30pm

Indianapolis Public Library Garfield Park

2502 Shelby Street

Indianapolis, IN

Kegs & Eggs Craft Beer Fest + Adult Easter Egg Hunt 2024

April 06, 1:00pm-5:00pm

Murphy Aquatic Park

753 South County Road 625 East, Avon, 46123

Indianapolis, IN

Magic City Brewfest: Muncie

April 06, 2:00pm-6:00pm

Cornerstone Center for the Arts

520 E. Main St

Muncie, IN

Circle City Orchestra Spring Concert

April 07, 4:15pm-5:30pm

IndyFringe Basile Theatre

719 E. St. Clair Street

Indianapolis, IN

