Smoking Hot Flashes: Managing Menopause with Functional Medicine

In this second part of “Smokin’ Hot (Flashes)” conversation, the hosts, along with special guest co-host Jennifer Pope Baker talk with Swathi Rao, from Be Well Family Care. Together, they delve deeper into the complex topic of menopause. Key discussions center around the effects of menopause on various aspects of a woman's life, such as skin and hair changes, loss of sex drive, sleep disturbances, exercise and diet, and the role of functional medicine in managing these symptoms. Rao explains the important role hormones play in menopause, taking time to highlight the five sets of hormones in the body. They also discuss sleep habits, the role of alcohol, the impact of aging on exercise, and the application of intermittent fasting in managing menopause symptoms. The need for a focused approach towards self-care and wellness during menopause is heavily emphasized throughout the session.