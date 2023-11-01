Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, November 3 through Sunday, November 5, 2023. This week: start a podcast and have a good clean laugh plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

PodINDY

November 04, 12:00pm-5:00pm

HeavenEarth Church

309 E Main St

Whiteland, IN

Local Clay Potters’ Guild 25th Annual Holiday Show & Sale

November 03 - November 04

Monroe Convention Center

302 S College Ave

Bloomington, IN

OnyxFest Theater Festival

November 03 – November 12

IndyFringe Basile Theatre

719 E. St. Clair Street

Indianapolis, IN

Taste Together Gala: Journey with our Families

Presented by Riley Children’s Health

November 03, 6:30pm-11:00pm

502 East Event Centre

502 East Carmel Dr

Carmel, IN

Hendricks Humane Wine, Beer & Spirits Tasting

Presented by NEST Realty

November 03, 7:00pm-10:00pm

CRG Event Center

2499 Perry Crossing Way

Plainfield, IN

Fall Market at the Rose

November 04, 12:00pm-6:00pm

The Marilyn Rose Center

205 E Palmer St

Indianapolis, IN

Annual Turkey Chase

November 04, 12:00pm-2:00pm

Veterans Memorial Park - South

Jackson Street between Ninth and Eleventh Streets

Rushville, IN

NATIONAL FFA Convention - Future Farmers of America

November 01- November 04

Various Locations

Indianapolis, In

The 8th Annual Indiana Craft Brewers Conference

November 05 - November 07, 12:00pm-3:00pm

Indianapolis Marriott East

7202 East 21st Street

Indianapolis, In

WISH-TV Community Calendar