New!
start a podcast and have a good clean laugh plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, November 3 through Sunday, November 5, 2023. This week: start a podcast and have a good clean laugh plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
PodINDY
November 04, 12:00pm-5:00pm
HeavenEarth Church
309 E Main St
Whiteland, IN
Local Clay Potters’ Guild 25th Annual Holiday Show & Sale
November 03 - November 04
Monroe Convention Center
302 S College Ave
Bloomington, IN
OnyxFest Theater Festival
November 03 – November 12
IndyFringe Basile Theatre
719 E. St. Clair Street
Indianapolis, IN
Taste Together Gala: Journey with our Families
Presented by Riley Children’s Health
November 03, 6:30pm-11:00pm
502 East Event Centre
502 East Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN
Hendricks Humane Wine, Beer & Spirits Tasting
Presented by NEST Realty
November 03, 7:00pm-10:00pm
2499 Perry Crossing Way
Plainfield, IN
Fall Market at the Rose
November 04, 12:00pm-6:00pm
The Marilyn Rose Center
205 E Palmer St
Indianapolis, IN
Annual Turkey Chase
November 04, 12:00pm-2:00pm
Veterans Memorial Park - South
Jackson Street between Ninth and Eleventh Streets
Rushville, IN
NATIONAL FFA Convention - Future Farmers of America
November 01- November 04
Various Locations
Indianapolis, In
The 8th Annual Indiana Craft Brewers Conference
November 05 - November 07, 12:00pm-3:00pm
Indianapolis Marriott East
7202 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, In