In October 2023 State Representative Jerry Torr announced his retirement from the Indiana Legislature. A champion for Hoosiers for more than 30 years, Jerry is our guest on this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast. Jim Shella and I ask him about his career, some of his favorite battles, and how much as changed since he first took his seat in the House and began his political career.

