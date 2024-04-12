Steve Hackman: Redefining art music in the 21st century

On this episode, Tom goes "On the Aisle" with Steve Hackman, a composer, conductor, producer, DJ, arranger, songwriter, singer, and pianist. A versatile musical powerhouse and creative visionary, Hackman is a daring voice, intent on redefining art music in the 21st century. Trained at the elite level classically but equally adept at popular styles, Hackman’s musical fluency and technique is uncanny. He uses these wide-ranging abilities to create original music with a decisive modernism yet rooted in elevated classicism. His groundbreaking orchestral fusions, such as Brahms vs. Radiohead and Beethoven vs. Coldplay, have introduced new audiences to symphony orchestras. Enjoy this conversation with Steve Hackman.