Synesthesia Artist, with Heather Eck: Episode 273

Heather is a mom, spiritual junkie, yogi, wine lover, avid reader, and a podcast obsessed human. She has a divine gift of synesthesia, which gives her a special skill to communicate, in simple terms, the hidden dynamics and solutions to everyday challenges through clairsentience, intuition, and color reading. Heather is a renowned and award-winning artist, intuitive, thought leader, spiritual intuitive healer, passionate coach, and facilitator. Her work has been exhibited in more than 25 shows, and she offers an inspiring perspective on connecting healing through color, symbolism, and form. Her original art, spirit portraits, art retreats, and courses are available on her websites. Home (heathereck.com)

Follow Heather's Instagram: Heather Eck Fine Art (@heathereckartist) • Instagram photos and videos