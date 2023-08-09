Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, August 11 through Sunday, August 13! This week take the Plane Pull Challenge plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Special Olympics Indiana 2023 Plane Pull® Challenge

Saturday, August 12, 7:30am

Indianapolis International Airport postal hub

2475 S Hoffman Rd.

Indianapolis, IN

Indiana State Fair

Friday, July 28 - Sunday, August 20

Indiana State Fairgrounds

1202 E. 38th St.

Indianapolis, IN

Free Health Fair & National Health Center Week Celebration

Friday, August 11, 11:00am-3:00pm

Adult & Child Health

8404 Siear Terrace

Indianapolis, IN

Carmel Jazz Fest

Aug 11 - Aug 12

Various Locations

Carmel, IN

Woofstock Survivor 5K & Dog Walk

Saturday, August 12, 8:00am-12:00pm

Four Day Ray Brewing

11671 Lantern Rd

Fishers, IN

29th Annual Wicket World of Croquet

Saturday, August 12, 10:00am-4:30pm

Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

1230 North Delaware St

Indianapolis, IN

Drum Corps International’s SoundSport International Music & Food Festival

Saturday, August 12, 11:00am-3:00pm

South Street (CIB Lot B), directly south of Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, IN

Free

Drum Corps International 2023 Finals

Saturday, August 12, 5:30pm

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Whitestown Brew Fest 2023

Saturday, August 12, 12:00pm-4:30pm

Whitestown Municipal Complex

6210 Veterans Drive, Whitestown, 46075

Indianapolis, IN

Indy Chicken & Beer Fest

Saturday, August 12, 2:00pm-7:00pm

Monon 30

1118 E 30th St

Indianapolis, IN

Hops 4 Hope 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2:30pm-7:00pm

Hancock County Fairgrounds

620 Apple Street

Greenfield, IN

Garfield Park Art and Music Festival

Saturday, August 12, 2023 , 4:00pm-9:00pm

Indianapolis, IN

Pints in the Park

Saturday, August 12, 2023 , 5:00pm-9:00pm

Wicker Memorial Park

Highland, IN

Verizon 200 At The Brickyard

Sunday, August 13

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

4790 W 16th St

Indianapolis, IN

