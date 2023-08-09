New!
Take the Plane Pull Challenge plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, August 11 through Sunday, August 13! This week take the Plane Pull Challenge plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Special Olympics Indiana 2023 Plane Pull® Challenge
Saturday, August 12, 7:30am
Indianapolis International Airport postal hub
2475 S Hoffman Rd.
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State Fair
Friday, July 28 - Sunday, August 20
Indiana State Fairgrounds
1202 E. 38th St.
Indianapolis, IN
Free Health Fair & National Health Center Week Celebration
Friday, August 11, 11:00am-3:00pm
Adult & Child Health
8404 Siear Terrace
Indianapolis, IN
Carmel Jazz Fest
Aug 11 - Aug 12
Various Locations
Carmel, IN
Woofstock Survivor 5K & Dog Walk
Saturday, August 12, 8:00am-12:00pm
Four Day Ray Brewing
11671 Lantern Rd
Fishers, IN
29th Annual Wicket World of Croquet
Saturday, August 12, 10:00am-4:30pm
Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site
1230 North Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN
Drum Corps International’s SoundSport International Music & Food Festival
Saturday, August 12, 11:00am-3:00pm
South Street (CIB Lot B), directly south of Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN
Free
Drum Corps International 2023 Finals
Saturday, August 12, 5:30pm
Lucas Oil Stadium
500 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Whitestown Brew Fest 2023
Saturday, August 12, 12:00pm-4:30pm
Whitestown Municipal Complex
6210 Veterans Drive, Whitestown, 46075
Indianapolis, IN
Indy Chicken & Beer Fest
Saturday, August 12, 2:00pm-7:00pm
Monon 30
1118 E 30th St
Indianapolis, IN
Hops 4 Hope 2023
Saturday, August 12, 2:30pm-7:00pm
Hancock County Fairgrounds
620 Apple Street
Greenfield, IN
Garfield Park Art and Music Festival
Saturday, August 12, 2023 , 4:00pm-9:00pm
Add to Calendar
Location
Indianapolis, IN
Pints in the Park
Saturday, August 12, 2023 , 5:00pm-9:00pm
Wicker Memorial Park
Highland, IN
Verizon 200 At The Brickyard
Sunday, August 13
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
4790 W 16th St
Indianapolis, IN