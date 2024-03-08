The Amount of Redemption in Functional Medicine, with Dr. Brad Montagne

Dr. Brad Montagne, author of "Exposing Lyme and Chronic Illnesses", shares his story of having over 30years of prison ministry experience, redemption in functional medicine, and how he overcame his fear of public speaking. Dr. Brad also shares how God pours through him and how he is able to help deliver others from a dark place.





