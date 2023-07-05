The Big Book of Cash Flow by Scott Peper.

Scott Peper co-founded Mobilization Funding in 2013. Scott’s vision and strategy transitioned a series of investments into the successful business Mobilization Funding is today. Prior to Mobilization Funding, Scott spent 16 years in the medical device industry with Angio Dynamics and Stryker Orthopedics. Before entering the medical device industry, he was the founder and principal of the Wellness Zone, a health and fitness company focused on individual wellness programs for executives. Scott received his Bachelor’s in Business with a concentration in Marketing and Hospitality Management from Keuka College in New York.

