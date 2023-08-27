The Caregiver’s Mission to Look Beyond Vision





On this week’s show Candace & Terri are joined by Meredith Howell, Development Director of VIPS (Visually Impaired Preschool Services). We’ll hear about Meredith's story of caring for her daughter Lola, and how VIPS not only helped her family when she didn’t know where to turn, but also led her to a new career. We’ll also discuss the recent article spilling the secrets to living a long and healthy life as shared by the 101 woman making headlines. This is a fun episode that you won’t want to miss.

www.joyshouse.org

www.caregivercrossingradio.org

Tina@joyshouse.org

Learn more about VIPS

Read the article mentioned in today's show