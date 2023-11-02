“The Girlfriends Guide to Lupus” with Amanda Chay: Episode 261

Amanda was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. As a feisty youngster, she started speaking up against injustices early on. Her first editorial was a feminist piece about the unfairness for the girl's dress code at her Middle School, and the detentions she endured for rebelling against it. Ever since she can remember, she felt driven and pushed harder for longer, wanting to achieve more and become better. She shares with us her journey with lupus and the birth of her new book, "The Girlfriends Guide to Lupus"



To reach Amanda: Instagram: @amandaechay

Website: www.amandachay.com

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@amandachay7466?si=pJ1e_kzdjG6Uzx9k





#podcast #lupus #journey #guidance





