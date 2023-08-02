New!
The Great Bourbon Raffle plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 6! This week it’s the Great Bourbon Raffle plus there’s more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Make -A-Wish Great Bourbon Raffle
Through noon on August 19
Click HERE for tickets
Indiana State Fair
Friday, July 28 - Sunday, August 20
Indiana State Fairgrounds
1202 E. 38th St.
Indianapolis, IN
Gen Con - The Best Four Days in Gaming
August 3 - August 6
Indiana Convention Center
100 S. Capitol Ave.
Indianapolis, IN
FoodCon 10 at Harrison Center First Friday
Friday, August 04, 6:00pm-9:00pm
Harrison Center
1505 N. Delaware St.
Indianapolis, IN
Hope 25
August 04, 7:00pm-9:00pm
August 05, 12:30pm-3:30pm
VisionLoft Events Stutz
1060 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Memphis 901 FC vs. Indy Eleven - Star Wars Night
August 5, 7:00 PM
Caroll Stadiium
1001 W. New York St.
Indianapolis, IN
Art in the Park Community Enrichment & Music Fest
Saturday, August 05, 11:00am-8:30pm
Taggart Riverside Park
2420 E Riverside Dr.
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival
August 05 - August 06
Kan-Kan Indy
1258 Windsor Street
Indianapolis, IN
Watermelon Festival at Daniel's Vineyard
Sunday, August 06, 1:00pm-4:00pm
Daniel's Vineyard
9061 N 700 W
McCordsville, IN
Indy VegFest presented by Eskenazi Health
Sunday, August 06, 1:00pm
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
125 S Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN