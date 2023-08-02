Search
The Great Bourbon Raffle plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!

August 02, 2023

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 6! This week it’s the Great Bourbon Raffle plus there’s more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Make -A-Wish Great Bourbon Raffle

Through noon on August 19

Click HERE for tickets

 

Indiana State Fair

Friday, July 28 - Sunday, August 20

Indiana State Fairgrounds

1202 E. 38th St.

Indianapolis, IN

 

Gen Con - The Best Four Days in Gaming

August 3 - August 6

Indiana Convention Center

100 S. Capitol Ave.

Indianapolis, IN

 

FoodCon 10 at Harrison Center First Friday

Friday, August 04, 6:00pm-9:00pm

Harrison Center

1505 N. Delaware St.

Indianapolis, IN

 

Hope 25

August 04, 7:00pm-9:00pm

August 05, 12:30pm-3:30pm

VisionLoft Events Stutz

1060 N Capitol Ave

Indianapolis, IN

 

Memphis 901 FC vs. Indy Eleven - Star Wars Night

August 5, 7:00 PM

Caroll Stadiium

1001 W. New York St.

Indianapolis, IN

 

Art in the Park Community Enrichment & Music Fest

Saturday, August 05, 11:00am-8:30pm

Taggart Riverside Park

2420 E Riverside Dr.

Indianapolis, IN

 

Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival

August 05 - August 06

Kan-Kan Indy

1258 Windsor Street

Indianapolis, IN

 

Watermelon Festival at Daniel's Vineyard

Sunday, August 06, 1:00pm-4:00pm

Daniel's Vineyard

9061 N 700 W

McCordsville, IN

 

Indy VegFest presented by Eskenazi Health

Sunday, August 06, 1:00pm

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

125 S Pennsylvania St

Indianapolis, IN

 

WISH-TV Community Calendar