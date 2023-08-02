The Great Bourbon Raffle plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 6! This week it’s the Great Bourbon Raffle plus there’s more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Make -A-Wish Great Bourbon Raffle

Through noon on August 19

Indiana State Fair

Friday, July 28 - Sunday, August 20

Indiana State Fairgrounds

1202 E. 38th St.

Indianapolis, IN

Gen Con - The Best Four Days in Gaming

August 3 - August 6

Indiana Convention Center

100 S. Capitol Ave.

Indianapolis, IN

FoodCon 10 at Harrison Center First Friday

Friday, August 04, 6:00pm-9:00pm

Harrison Center

1505 N. Delaware St.

Indianapolis, IN

Hope 25

August 04, 7:00pm-9:00pm

August 05, 12:30pm-3:30pm

VisionLoft Events Stutz

1060 N Capitol Ave

Indianapolis, IN

Memphis 901 FC vs. Indy Eleven - Star Wars Night

August 5, 7:00 PM

Caroll Stadiium

1001 W. New York St.

Indianapolis, IN

Art in the Park Community Enrichment & Music Fest

Saturday, August 05, 11:00am-8:30pm

Taggart Riverside Park

2420 E Riverside Dr.

Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival

August 05 - August 06

Kan-Kan Indy

1258 Windsor Street

Indianapolis, IN

Watermelon Festival at Daniel's Vineyard

Sunday, August 06, 1:00pm-4:00pm

Daniel's Vineyard

9061 N 700 W

McCordsville, IN

Indy VegFest presented by Eskenazi Health

Sunday, August 06, 1:00pm

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

125 S Pennsylvania St

Indianapolis, IN

