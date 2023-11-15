New!
The Holiday’s kick into high gear plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for Thanksgiving weekend, Friday, November 17 through Sunday, November 19, 2023. This week: The Holiday’s kick into high gear plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Turkey Burn 5K Run/Walk
November 23, 9:00am-10:00am
Craig Park
100 Surina Way
Greenwood, IN
52nd annual Holiday Mart
November 16 - November 19
Indiana State Fairgrounds Blue Ribbon Pavilion
1202 E. 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Tonic Ball, Presented by Eskenazi Health
November 17, 7:00pm-11:00pm
Fountain Square Theatre
1111 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN
Indy Art Doll Makers 21st Annual Art Doll Show & Holiday Fair
November 18, 9:00am-4:00pm
Irvington United Methodist Church
30 North Audubon Road
Indianapolis, IN
Free Saturday at the Muncie Children's Museum
November 18, 10:00am-5:00pm
Muncie Children's Museum
515 S High St
Muncie, IN
Turkey Games
November 18, 1:00pm-3:00pm
W.S. Gibbs Memorial Park
4521 Gibbs Road
Danville, IN
Circle City Irish Fest
November 18, 2:00pm-10:00pm
Noblesville Firefighters' Union Hall
399 South 14th Street, Noblesville, 46060
Indianapolis, IN
WinterFaire
November 18 – February 11
The Children's Museum of Indianapolis
3000 North Meridian Street
Indianapolis, IN
Jingle Rails
November 18 – January 15
Eiteljorg Museum
500 West Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
Christmas at the Zoo
November 18 – December 30
Indianapolis Zoo
1200 West Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN