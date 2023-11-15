Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for Thanksgiving weekend, Friday, November 17 through Sunday, November 19, 2023. This week: The Holiday’s kick into high gear plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Turkey Burn 5K Run/Walk

November 23, 9:00am-10:00am

Craig Park

100 Surina Way

Greenwood, IN

52nd annual Holiday Mart

November 16 - November 19

Indiana State Fairgrounds Blue Ribbon Pavilion

1202 E. 38th Street

Indianapolis, IN

Tonic Ball, Presented by Eskenazi Health

November 17, 7:00pm-11:00pm

Fountain Square Theatre

1111 Prospect St

Indianapolis, IN

Indy Art Doll Makers 21st Annual Art Doll Show & Holiday Fair

November 18, 9:00am-4:00pm

Irvington United Methodist Church

30 North Audubon Road

Indianapolis, IN

Free Saturday at the Muncie Children's Museum

November 18, 10:00am-5:00pm

Muncie Children's Museum

515 S High St

Muncie, IN

Turkey Games

November 18, 1:00pm-3:00pm

W.S. Gibbs Memorial Park

4521 Gibbs Road

Danville, IN

Circle City Irish Fest

November 18, 2:00pm-10:00pm

Noblesville Firefighters' Union Hall

399 South 14th Street, Noblesville, 46060

Indianapolis, IN

WinterFaire

November 18 – February 11

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

3000 North Meridian Street

Indianapolis, IN

Jingle Rails

November 18 – January 15

Eiteljorg Museum

500 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

Christmas at the Zoo

November 18 – December 30

Indianapolis Zoo

1200 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar