The Journey Through Menopause: Challenges, Myths, and Advice with Guest Host Ellen Saul

In this episode of “Smokin Hot (Flashes)”, a podcast about menopause, hosts Kelly Young and Stevie Stoesz Kersch introduce their first guest co-host, Ellen Saul. Both Ellen and guest expert, Swathi Rao, discuss their unique personal and professional experiences with menopause - its symptoms, the impact on quality of life, and possible treatments. The conversation reveals that managing menopause involves a holistic approach towards women's health, focusing on lifestyle, diet, sleep, stress, and regular hormone level checks. The hosts relay the importance of shedding light on a topic that has often been skirted around and creating a safe space for listeners to ask questions and seek information about their menopausal journey.