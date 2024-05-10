The Marvelous Michael Orland

On this episode, Tom goes "On the Aisle" with Michael Orland, a musician director, pianist, arranger. He is best known for his work on the hit TV series “American Idol” where he served as the pianist, arranger, vocal coach, and associate musical director for 16 seasons on both Fox and ABC. His impressive career also includes appearances on shows like “Oprah”, “The Rosie O’Donnel Show”, “Entertainment Tonight”, and “The Wayne Brady Show”. Orland has collaborated with musical industry giants such and Burt Bacharach. His contributions to the entertainment industry have left a lasting impact and his work continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.