The New Doctor Is In

On this week’s show, Candace & Terri are joined by two wonderful guests who are helping to support caregivers in very different ways. In the first half of the show, we talk with Chris Schneider, Communications Director at the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. Chris shares with us the importance of getting a memory screening and how the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is helping families by offering online memory tests. In the second half of the show, we talk with Chris Mathew, Chief Growth Officer with Sniffle, the world’s first AI-driven virtual care ecosystem. Chris shares how Artificial Intelligence is changing the world of medicine and how we can best use it to advocate for ourselves and our loved ones.

www.joyshouse.org

www.caregivercrossingradio.org

Learn more about memory screenings & take yours today

Learn more about Sniffle