The Pros of “Cons” and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!

July 05, 2023

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Thursday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9! This week, the Pros of Cons and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

InConJunction 42: Space is Big

Friday, July 07 - Sunday, July 09

Wyndham Indianapolis West

2544 Executive Drive

Indianapolis, IN

 

2023 Porch Concert Series: Bashiri Asad

Friday, July 07, 6:00pm-8:00pm

The Indianapolis Propylaeum

1410 N Delaware St

Indianapolis, IN

 

Hatfield Days

Saturday, July 08, 12:00pm-6:00pm

Hatfield Methodist Church Grounds

9117 W County Rd 100 N

Richland, IN

 

Fowler Brew Fest 2023

Saturday, July 08, 2023 , 1:00pm-5:00pm

Fowler Pumpkin Patch

Bloomington, in

 

Community Day

Saturday, July 08, 2:00pm-5:00pm

17th & Dequincy

Indianapolis, IN

 

Black: A Festival of Joy 2023

Saturday, July 08, 3:00pm-9:00pm

Taggart Riverside Park

2420 E Riverside Dr.

Indianapolis, IN

 

Sensory-Friendly Day

Sunday, July 09, 10:00am-12:00pm

Eiteljorg Museum Of American Indians And Western Art

500 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, In

 

National Powwow XVIII

Sunday, July 09, 8:00am-9:00pm

Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds And Conference Complex

1900 E Main St

Danville, In

