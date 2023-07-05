The Pros of “Cons” and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Thursday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9! This week, the Pros of Cons and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
InConJunction 42: Space is Big
Friday, July 07 - Sunday, July 09
Wyndham Indianapolis West
2544 Executive Drive
Indianapolis, IN
2023 Porch Concert Series: Bashiri Asad
Friday, July 07, 6:00pm-8:00pm
The Indianapolis Propylaeum
1410 N Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN
Hatfield Days
Saturday, July 08, 12:00pm-6:00pm
Hatfield Methodist Church Grounds
9117 W County Rd 100 N
Richland, IN
Fowler Brew Fest 2023
Saturday, July 08, 2023 , 1:00pm-5:00pm
Fowler Pumpkin Patch
Bloomington, in
Community Day
Saturday, July 08, 2:00pm-5:00pm
17th & Dequincy
Indianapolis, IN
Black: A Festival of Joy 2023
Saturday, July 08, 3:00pm-9:00pm
Taggart Riverside Park
2420 E Riverside Dr.
Indianapolis, IN
Sensory-Friendly Day
Sunday, July 09, 10:00am-12:00pm
Eiteljorg Museum Of American Indians And Western Art
500 West Washington Street
Indianapolis, In
National Powwow XVIII
Sunday, July 09, 8:00am-9:00pm
Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds And Conference Complex
1900 E Main St
Danville, In