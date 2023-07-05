Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Thursday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9! This week, the Pros of Cons and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

InConJunction 42: Space is Big

Friday, July 07 - Sunday, July 09

Wyndham Indianapolis West

2544 Executive Drive

Indianapolis, IN

2023 Porch Concert Series: Bashiri Asad

Friday, July 07, 6:00pm-8:00pm

The Indianapolis Propylaeum

1410 N Delaware St

Indianapolis, IN

Hatfield Days

Saturday, July 08, 12:00pm-6:00pm

Hatfield Methodist Church Grounds

9117 W County Rd 100 N

Richland, IN

Fowler Brew Fest 2023

Saturday, July 08, 2023 , 1:00pm-5:00pm

Fowler Pumpkin Patch

Bloomington, in

Community Day

Saturday, July 08, 2:00pm-5:00pm

17th & Dequincy

Indianapolis, IN

Black: A Festival of Joy 2023

Saturday, July 08, 3:00pm-9:00pm

Taggart Riverside Park

2420 E Riverside Dr.

Indianapolis, IN

Sensory-Friendly Day

Sunday, July 09, 10:00am-12:00pm

Eiteljorg Museum Of American Indians And Western Art

500 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, In

National Powwow XVIII

Sunday, July 09, 8:00am-9:00pm

Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds And Conference Complex

1900 E Main St

Danville, In

