The ‘saying’ from Roger Penske that Indy 500 champ Josef Newgarden is taking to heart

The 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season begins in just two months, but a lot of focus is already on the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The reigning champion of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” has his sights set on a repeat.

Josef Newgarden is striving to become just the sixth driver in the history of the Indianapolis 500 to win the race in back-to-back years.

In a one-on-one conversation with News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun at IndyCar Content Day, Newgarden described how winning last year’s Indy 500 has affected his mindset heading into the 2024 season.