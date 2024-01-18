Search
The ‘saying’ from Roger Penske that Indy 500 champ Josef Newgarden is taking to heart

January 17, 2024

The 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season begins in just two months, but a lot of focus is already on the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The reigning champion of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” has his sights set on a repeat.

Josef Newgarden is striving to become just the sixth driver in the history of the Indianapolis 500 to win the race in back-to-back years.

In a one-on-one conversation with News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun at IndyCar Content Day, Newgarden described how winning last year’s Indy 500 has affected his mindset heading into the 2024 season.