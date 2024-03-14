Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, March 15 through Sunday, March 17, 2024. This week: The sweetest 5K in Indy plus St. Patrick’s Day and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Circle City Donut Dash

March 16, 9:00am-12:00pm

Fowling Warehouse

1125 E. Brookside Ave

Indianapolis, IN

St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Tent Party Presented by the Hoosier Lottery

March 15, 9:30am-3:00pm

North Street between Meridian and Pennsylvania Indianapolis

Indianapolis, IN

53rd Annual Pellegrini Festival of New Music

March 15, 4:00pm & March 16, 11:00am

Sursa Performance Hall

2000 W University Ave

Muncie, IN

Indiana Flower and Patio Show

Through March 17

Indiana State Fairgrounds

1202 East 38th Street

Indianapolis, IN

Shamrock Run & Walk

March 16, 9:00am-3:00pm

Indianapolis Fire Department Union Hall Local 416

748 Mass Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

“Acts of Faith” Community Art Project

March 16, 11:00am-2:00pm and 2:00pm-4:00pm

Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art

500 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

New Castle On Tap

March 16, 1:00pm-5:00pm

Arts Park Pavilion

218 South 15th Street

New Castle, IN

Charlie Parker's Yardbird

March 16, 7:00pm

Walker Theatre

617 Indiana Ave

Indianapolis, IN

