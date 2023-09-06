New!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 10! This week: it’s the Ultimate plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Indy Ultimate
September 09, 8:00am-12:00pm
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
125 S Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN
54th Annual Tipton County Pork Festival
September 07 - September 09, 11:00am-11:00pm
Downtown Tipton
100 E Jefferson Street
Tipton, IN
2023 Colts Kickoff Concert
Friday, September 08, 4:00pm
Lucas Oil Stadium
500 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Jupiter Flights Balloon Festival
September 08 - September 09, 6:00pm-10:00pm
Conner Prairie
13400 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN
ST JOAN OF ARC FRENCH MARKET
Saturday, September 09, 12:00pm-10:00pm
St Joan of Arc Catholic Church and School
4217 N Central Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Beerlympics 2023
September 09, 12:00pm-11:00pm
Stable Studios
2034 Dubois Road
Spencer, IN
Out of the Darkness Walk
Saturday, September 09, 12:30pm
Military Park at White River State Park
601 West New York Street
Indianapolis, IN
Southfork Street Faire
Saturday, September 09, 8:00pm
Southfork Restaurant & Pub
105 S Glick St
Mulberry, IN
Penrod Arts Fair 2023
September 09, 9:00am-5:00pm
Newfields
4000 N Michigan Rd
Indianapolis, IN
Art Colony Weekend
September 08 – September 10
Brown County Art Guild
48 South Van Buren Street
Nashville, IN
2nd Annual The Care Summit
September 09, 10:00am-4:00pm
Fay Biccard Glick Pavilion
2990 W 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN
ALL IN Music & Arts Festival 2023
September 09 - September 10, 10:00am-11:00pm
Indiana State Fairgrounds
1202 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN