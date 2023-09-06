Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 10! This week: it’s the Ultimate plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Indy Ultimate

September 09, 8:00am-12:00pm

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

125 S Pennsylvania St

Indianapolis, IN

54th Annual Tipton County Pork Festival

September 07 - September 09, 11:00am-11:00pm

Downtown Tipton

100 E Jefferson Street

Tipton, IN

2023 Colts Kickoff Concert

Friday, September 08, 4:00pm

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Jupiter Flights Balloon Festival

September 08 - September 09, 6:00pm-10:00pm

Conner Prairie

13400 Allisonville Road

Fishers, IN

ST JOAN OF ARC FRENCH MARKET

Saturday, September 09, 12:00pm-10:00pm

St Joan of Arc Catholic Church and School

4217 N Central Ave

Indianapolis, IN

Beerlympics 2023

September 09, 12:00pm-11:00pm

Stable Studios

2034 Dubois Road

Spencer, IN

Out of the Darkness Walk

Saturday, September 09, 12:30pm

Military Park at White River State Park

601 West New York Street

Indianapolis, IN

Southfork Street Faire

Saturday, September 09, 8:00pm

Southfork Restaurant & Pub

105 S Glick St

Mulberry, IN

Penrod Arts Fair 2023

September 09, 9:00am-5:00pm

Newfields

4000 N Michigan Rd

Indianapolis, IN

Art Colony Weekend

September 08 – September 10

Brown County Art Guild

48 South Van Buren Street

Nashville, IN

2nd Annual The Care Summit

September 09, 10:00am-4:00pm

Fay Biccard Glick Pavilion

2990 W 71st Street

Indianapolis, IN

ALL IN Music & Arts Festival 2023

September 09 - September 10, 10:00am-11:00pm

Indiana State Fairgrounds

1202 East 38th Street

Indianapolis, IN

