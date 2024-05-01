Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5, 2024. This week: The world’s largest running event and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Wings for Life World Run

May 05, 7:00am

Virtual

Vintage Camper Rally

May 03 - May 05

Johnson County Park Campground

2949 E. North St

Nineveh, IN

The Indy 800 Presented by Heat Wave Visual and Cleetus & Cars Burnout

May 03 - May 04

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis

10267 E. U.S. Hwy 136

Brownsburg, IN

500 Festival Post Race Party

May 04, 7:00am

Military Park @ White River State Park

601 West New York Street

Indianapolis, IN

Fungi Foray

May 04, 11:00am

Arbuckle Acres Park

200 N Green Street

Brownsburg, IN

Garfield Park Art Walk

May 04, 12:00pm-5:00pm

Garfield Park

927 E Tabor Street

Indianapolis, IN

May the 4th Be With You! Star Wars presented by the Paramount Theatre

May 04, 1:00pm

Paramount Theatre

1124 Meridian Plaza

Anderson, IN

Perry Crossing 500 - Tricycle Races

May 05, 12:00pm-2:00pm

The Shops at Perry Crossing

2499 Perry Crossing Way

Plainfield, IN

32nd Indian Market and Festival

May 03 - May 18

Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art

500 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

ISO & Indianapolis Ballet Present Romeo & Juliet

May 03 - May 04

Clowes Memorial Hall

4602 Sunset Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar