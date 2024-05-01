New!
The world’s largest running event and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5, 2024. This week: The world’s largest running event and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Wings for Life World Run
May 05, 7:00am
Virtual
Vintage Camper Rally
May 03 - May 05
Johnson County Park Campground
2949 E. North St
Nineveh, IN
The Indy 800 Presented by Heat Wave Visual and Cleetus & Cars Burnout
May 03 - May 04
Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis
10267 E. U.S. Hwy 136
Brownsburg, IN
500 Festival Post Race Party
May 04, 7:00am
Military Park @ White River State Park
601 West New York Street
Indianapolis, IN
Fungi Foray
May 04, 11:00am
200 N Green Street
Brownsburg, IN
Garfield Park Art Walk
May 04, 12:00pm-5:00pm
927 E Tabor Street
Indianapolis, IN
May the 4th Be With You! Star Wars presented by the Paramount Theatre
May 04, 1:00pm
1124 Meridian Plaza
Anderson, IN
Perry Crossing 500 - Tricycle Races
May 05, 12:00pm-2:00pm
2499 Perry Crossing Way
Plainfield, IN
32nd Indian Market and Festival
May 03 - May 18
Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art
500 West Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
ISO & Indianapolis Ballet Present Romeo & Juliet
May 03 - May 04
4602 Sunset Avenue
Indianapolis, IN