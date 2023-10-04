Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, October 6 through Sunday, October 8! This week: There’s nothing DOWN about this weekend plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Buddy Walk and Buddy Walk 5k Indianapolis

October 07, 7:30am

Celebration Plaza

801 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

Heartland International Film Festival

October 5 - October 15

Various locations

Indianapolis, IN

Headless Horseman Festival

October 05 - October 27, 6:00pm-10:00pm

Conner Prairie

13400 Allisonville Road

Fishers, IN

Parisian Flea Market to benefit Fair Haven

October 06 - October 07, 9:00am-4:00pm

Glendale Town Center

2625 East 62nd Street, #1007

Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis 8 Hour presented by AWS

October 06 - October 08

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

4790 W 16th St

Indianapolis, IN

2023 Indianapolis MORE THAN PINK Walk

October 07, 8:00am-1:00pm

Military Park

601 West New York Street

Indianapolis, IN

Indy Half Marathon at Fort Ben, 10K, & 5K

October 07, 8:00am-1:00pm

Fort Harrison State Park

5827 Lawton Loop E Dr

Indianapolis, IN

Volktoberfest

October 07 - October 08

Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds and Conference Complex

1900 E Main St

Danville, IN

Ethos Celebration of the Arts

October 07, 10:00am-6:00pm

Downtown Franklin, Indiana

North Main Street

Franklin, IN

Fall Harvest Festival

October 07, 10:00am-2:00pm

W.S. Gibbs Memorial Park

4521 Gibbs Road

Danville, IN

GermanFest

October 07, 12:00pm-8:00pm

Athenaeum

401 E Michigan St

Indianapolis, IN

Munich to Muncie Oktoberfest - 2023

October 07, 4:00pm-8:00pm

The Yard

723 South Council Street

Muncie, IN

Brewfari 2023

October 07, 8:00pm-11:00pm

Indianapolis Zoo

1200 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar