There’s nothing DOWN about this weekend plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar

October 04, 2023

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, October 6 through Sunday, October 8! This week: There’s nothing DOWN about this weekend plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

 

Events mentioned in this episode:

 

Buddy Walk and Buddy Walk 5k Indianapolis

October 07, 7:30am

Celebration Plaza

801 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

 

Heartland International Film Festival

October 5 - October 15

Various locations

Indianapolis, IN

 

Headless Horseman Festival

October 05 - October 27, 6:00pm-10:00pm

Conner Prairie

13400 Allisonville Road

Fishers, IN

 

Parisian Flea Market to benefit Fair Haven

October 06 - October 07, 9:00am-4:00pm

Glendale Town Center

2625 East 62nd Street, #1007

Indianapolis, IN

 

Indianapolis 8 Hour presented by AWS

October 06 - October 08

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

4790 W 16th St

Indianapolis, IN

 

2023 Indianapolis MORE THAN PINK Walk

October 07, 8:00am-1:00pm

Military Park

601 West New York Street

Indianapolis, IN

 

Indy Half Marathon at Fort Ben, 10K, & 5K

October 07, 8:00am-1:00pm

Fort Harrison State Park

5827 Lawton Loop E Dr

Indianapolis, IN

 

Volktoberfest

October 07 - October 08

Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds and Conference Complex

1900 E Main St

Danville, IN

 

Ethos Celebration of the Arts

October 07, 10:00am-6:00pm

Downtown Franklin, Indiana

North Main Street

Franklin, IN

 

Fall Harvest Festival

October 07, 10:00am-2:00pm

W.S. Gibbs Memorial Park

4521 Gibbs Road

Danville, IN

 

GermanFest

October 07, 12:00pm-8:00pm

Athenaeum

401 E Michigan St

Indianapolis, IN

 

Munich to Muncie Oktoberfest - 2023

October 07, 4:00pm-8:00pm

The Yard

723 South Council Street

Muncie, IN

 

Brewfari 2023

October 07, 8:00pm-11:00pm

Indianapolis Zoo

1200 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

 

WISH-TV Community Calendar