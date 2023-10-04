New!
There’s nothing DOWN about this weekend plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, October 6 through Sunday, October 8! This week: There’s nothing DOWN about this weekend plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Buddy Walk and Buddy Walk 5k Indianapolis
October 07, 7:30am
Celebration Plaza
801 West Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
Heartland International Film Festival
October 5 - October 15
Various locations
Indianapolis, IN
Headless Horseman Festival
October 05 - October 27, 6:00pm-10:00pm
Conner Prairie
13400 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN
Parisian Flea Market to benefit Fair Haven
October 06 - October 07, 9:00am-4:00pm
Glendale Town Center
2625 East 62nd Street, #1007
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis 8 Hour presented by AWS
October 06 - October 08
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
4790 W 16th St
Indianapolis, IN
2023 Indianapolis MORE THAN PINK Walk
October 07, 8:00am-1:00pm
Military Park
601 West New York Street
Indianapolis, IN
Indy Half Marathon at Fort Ben, 10K, & 5K
October 07, 8:00am-1:00pm
Fort Harrison State Park
5827 Lawton Loop E Dr
Indianapolis, IN
Volktoberfest
October 07 - October 08
Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds and Conference Complex
1900 E Main St
Danville, IN
Ethos Celebration of the Arts
October 07, 10:00am-6:00pm
North Main Street
Franklin, IN
Fall Harvest Festival
October 07, 10:00am-2:00pm
W.S. Gibbs Memorial Park
4521 Gibbs Road
Danville, IN
GermanFest
October 07, 12:00pm-8:00pm
Athenaeum
401 E Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN
Munich to Muncie Oktoberfest - 2023
October 07, 4:00pm-8:00pm
The Yard
723 South Council Street
Muncie, IN
Brewfari 2023
October 07, 8:00pm-11:00pm
Indianapolis Zoo
1200 West Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN