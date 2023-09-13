Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, September 15 through Sunday, September 17! This week: Think Global, Fest Local plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Global Fest

September 16, 12:00pm-10:00pm

Northwood Christian Church

4550 N Central Ave

Indianapolis, IN

IMSA Tirerack.Com Battle On The Bricks

September 15 – September 17

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Speedway, IN

Street Festival

September 14, 6:00pm–8:00pm

Main Street

Speedway IN

All American Horse Classic

September 12 – September 16

Indiana State Fairgrounds

1202 East 38th Street

Indianapolis, IN

Hoosier Latino Celebration

September 16 – September 30

Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center

450 West Ohio Street

Indianapolis, IN

American Heart Association Indianapolis Heart Walk

September 16, 8:00am-12:00pm

Victory Field

501 West Maryland Street

Indianapolis, IN

Quaker Day Festival

September 16, 8:00am-4:00pm

Plainfield Friends Meeting

(A Quaker Church)

105 S East St

Plainfield, IN

Conner Prairie Free Admission Day

September 16, 10:00am-5:00pm

Conner Prairie

13400 Allisonville Road

Fishers, IN

Tinkerfest

September 16, 10:00am-5:00pm

Inspire

6503 Ferguson Street

Indianapolis, IN

New Castle Airport Fly In & Car Show

September 16, 10:00am-3:00pm

New Castle Airport

2912 E County Rd 400 S

New Castle, IN

Eagle Creek Folk Festival

September 16, 12:00pm-7:00pm

Eagle Creek Park

7840 W 56th St

Indianapolis, IN

La Fiesta del Otoño

September 16, 12:00pm-4:00pm

Switchyard Park Pavilion

1601 S. Rogers Street

Bloomington, IN

New Palestine Lions Club Oktoberfest

September 16, 1:00pm-10:00pm

New Palestine Lions Club

5242 West US Hwy 52

New Palestine, IN

Noblesville Brewfest - 2023

September 16, 3:00pm-7:00pm

Forest Park of Noblesville

701 Cicero Road

Noblesville, IN

Indy Hair Show Competition & Concert

September 16, 7:00pm

Walker Theatre

617 Indiana Ave

Indianapolis, IN

Back to the Fifties Festival

September 16, 9:00am – 6:00pm

Boone County Fairgrounds

1300 E 100 S

Lebanon, IN

SARAGA INTERNATIONAL FOOD FESTIVAL

September 17, 12:00pm-8:00pm

SARAGA International Grocery Parking Lot

8448 Center Run Dr

Indianapolis, IN

2023 Circle City Classic Coronation

September 17, 5:00pm-8:00pm

Marian University Indianapolis

3200 Cold Spring Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222

Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar