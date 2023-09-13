New!
: Think Global, Fest Local plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, September 15 through Sunday, September 17! This week: Think Global, Fest Local plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Global Fest
September 16, 12:00pm-10:00pm
Northwood Christian Church
4550 N Central Ave
Indianapolis, IN
IMSA Tirerack.Com Battle On The Bricks
September 15 – September 17
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Speedway, IN
Street Festival
September 14, 6:00pm–8:00pm
Main Street
Speedway IN
All American Horse Classic
September 12 – September 16
Indiana State Fairgrounds
1202 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Hoosier Latino Celebration
September 16 – September 30
Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center
450 West Ohio Street
Indianapolis, IN
American Heart Association Indianapolis Heart Walk
September 16, 8:00am-12:00pm
Victory Field
501 West Maryland Street
Indianapolis, IN
Quaker Day Festival
September 16, 8:00am-4:00pm
Plainfield Friends Meeting
(A Quaker Church)
105 S East St
Plainfield, IN
Conner Prairie Free Admission Day
September 16, 10:00am-5:00pm
Conner Prairie
13400 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN
Tinkerfest
September 16, 10:00am-5:00pm
Inspire
6503 Ferguson Street
Indianapolis, IN
New Castle Airport Fly In & Car Show
September 16, 10:00am-3:00pm
New Castle Airport
2912 E County Rd 400 S
New Castle, IN
Eagle Creek Folk Festival
September 16, 12:00pm-7:00pm
Eagle Creek Park
7840 W 56th St
Indianapolis, IN
La Fiesta del Otoño
September 16, 12:00pm-4:00pm
Switchyard Park Pavilion
1601 S. Rogers Street
Bloomington, IN
New Palestine Lions Club Oktoberfest
September 16, 1:00pm-10:00pm
New Palestine Lions Club
5242 West US Hwy 52
New Palestine, IN
Noblesville Brewfest - 2023
September 16, 3:00pm-7:00pm
Forest Park of Noblesville
701 Cicero Road
Noblesville, IN
Indy Hair Show Competition & Concert
September 16, 7:00pm
Walker Theatre
617 Indiana Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Back to the Fifties Festival
September 16, 9:00am – 6:00pm
Boone County Fairgrounds
1300 E 100 S
Lebanon, IN
SARAGA INTERNATIONAL FOOD FESTIVAL
September 17, 12:00pm-8:00pm
SARAGA International Grocery Parking Lot
8448 Center Run Dr
Indianapolis, IN
2023 Circle City Classic Coronation
September 17, 5:00pm-8:00pm
Marian University Indianapolis
3200 Cold Spring Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Indianapolis, IN