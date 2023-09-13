Search
: Think Global, Fest Local plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!

September 13, 2023

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! There’s lots of fun stuff going on in and around Central Indiana! WISH-TV’s Events Manager Allan Haw has what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, September 15 through Sunday, September 17! This week: Think Global, Fest Local plus more great events from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

 

Events mentioned in this episode:

 

Global Fest

September 16, 12:00pm-10:00pm

Northwood Christian Church

4550 N Central Ave

Indianapolis, IN

 

IMSA Tirerack.Com Battle On The Bricks

September 15 – September 17

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Speedway, IN

 

Street Festival

September 14, 6:00pm–8:00pm

Main Street

Speedway IN

 

All American Horse Classic

September 12 – September 16

Indiana State Fairgrounds

1202 East 38th Street

Indianapolis, IN

 

Hoosier Latino Celebration

September 16 – September 30

Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center

450 West Ohio Street

Indianapolis, IN

 

American Heart Association Indianapolis Heart Walk

September 16, 8:00am-12:00pm

Victory Field

501 West Maryland Street

Indianapolis, IN

 

Quaker Day Festival

September 16, 8:00am-4:00pm

Plainfield Friends Meeting

(A Quaker Church)

105 S East St

Plainfield, IN

 

Conner Prairie Free Admission Day

September 16, 10:00am-5:00pm

Conner Prairie

13400 Allisonville Road

Fishers, IN

 

Tinkerfest

September 16, 10:00am-5:00pm

Inspire

6503 Ferguson Street

Indianapolis, IN

 

New Castle Airport Fly In & Car Show

September 16, 10:00am-3:00pm

New Castle Airport

2912 E County Rd 400 S

New Castle, IN

 

Eagle Creek Folk Festival

September 16, 12:00pm-7:00pm

Eagle Creek Park

7840 W 56th St

Indianapolis, IN

 

La Fiesta del Otoño

September 16, 12:00pm-4:00pm

Switchyard Park Pavilion

1601 S. Rogers Street

Bloomington, IN

 

New Palestine Lions Club Oktoberfest

September 16, 1:00pm-10:00pm

New Palestine Lions Club

5242 West US Hwy 52

New Palestine, IN

 

Noblesville Brewfest - 2023

September 16, 3:00pm-7:00pm

Forest Park of Noblesville

701 Cicero Road

Noblesville, IN

 

Indy Hair Show Competition & Concert

September 16, 7:00pm

Walker Theatre

617 Indiana Ave

Indianapolis, IN

 

Back to the Fifties Festival

September 16, 9:00am – 6:00pm

Boone County Fairgrounds

1300 E 100 S

Lebanon, IN

 

SARAGA INTERNATIONAL FOOD FESTIVAL

September 17, 12:00pm-8:00pm

SARAGA International Grocery Parking Lot

8448 Center Run Dr

Indianapolis, IN

 

2023 Circle City Classic Coronation

September 17, 5:00pm-8:00pm

Marian University Indianapolis

3200 Cold Spring Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222

Indianapolis, IN

 

